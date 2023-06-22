Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has extended flight cancellations till June 25.
Indian airline Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection, is seeking additional funds. In a report by Reuters citing sources, the airline sought additional funding at a lenders meeting on Wednesday.
The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals within 48 hours, said the report. Further Go First is also planning to resume operations in July and operate 78 daily flights with 22 aircraft.
According to the bankruptcy filing, Go First owes 65.21 billion rupees to Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.
Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA. The plan is expected to outline a strategic roadmap for the airline's recovery, taking into account various crucial aspects of its operations.
Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has extended flight cancellations till June 25. CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had directed the new Interim Resolution Profession to respond to concerns raised by the aircraft lessors. While the lessors had not objected to the change. However the lessors contended that the IRP had so far made no efforts to maintain the aircraft.
Another report by Bloomberg quoting sources also said that the company was hoping to restore 94 percent of its daily flights by the end of June.
Earlier this month, the airline submitted a revival plan to the DGCA. Under this plan, it has proposed to resume operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft -- 22 for active operations and 4 in reserve -- and 152 daily flights.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read