Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has extended flight cancellations till June 25.

Indian airline Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection, is seeking additional funds. In a report by Reuters citing sources, the airline sought additional funding at a lenders meeting on Wednesday.

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals within 48 hours, said the report. Further Go First is also planning to resume operations in July and operate 78 daily flights with 22 aircraft.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Go First owes 65.21 billion rupees to Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has been given a deadline of 23rd June to present its revival plan to the DGCA. The plan is expected to outline a strategic roadmap for the airline's recovery, taking into account various crucial aspects of its operations.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has extended flight cancellations till June 25. CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had directed the new Interim Resolution Profession to respond to concerns raised by the aircraft lessors. While the lessors had not objected to the change. However the lessors contended that the IRP had so far made no efforts to maintain the aircraft.

Another report by Bloomberg quoting sources also said that the company was hoping to restore 94 percent of its daily flights by the end of June.

Earlier this month, the airline submitted a revival plan to the DGCA. Under this plan, it has proposed to resume operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft -- 22 for active operations and 4 in reserve -- and 152 daily flights.