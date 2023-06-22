Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. The airline has extended flight cancellations till June 25.

Indian airline Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection, is seeking additional funds. In a report by Reuters citing sources, the airline sought additional funding at a lenders meeting on Wednesday.

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals within 48 hours, said the report. Further Go First is also planning to resume operations in July and operate 78 daily flights with 22 aircraft.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Go First owes 65.21 billion rupees to Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.