GoFirst fined Rs 10 lakh for leaving behind 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport

The DGCA informed that an examination of Go First's response reveals improper coordination and communication between the terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff, and crew in relation to passenger boarding of the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, January 27, imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on airline GoFirst after a Delhi-bound flight left Bengaluru airport on January 9, leaving behind 55 passengers who were waiting on a shuttle bus for boarding.

The DGCA had sent a show-cause letter to the responsible manager of Go First asking them to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for failing to comply with regulatory requirements.

On January 25, Go First submitted a response to the show cause notice, which was examined. The DGCA said that Go First's response revealed improper coordination and communication between the terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff, and crew in relation to the passenger boarding of the aircraft.

The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling, it said.

"Therefore, enforcement action in the form of Financial Penalty of Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) has been imposed for violation of CAR Section 3, Series C, Part II and of Air Transport Circular 02 of 2019," the DGCA added.

Earlier, GoFirst made an announcement following the event that all impacted customers will receive one complimentary domestic flight inside India within the next year.

The airline also noted that all concerned staff would be taken off the roster while the investigation was on.