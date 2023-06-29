Go First extends flight cancellation for the 12th time — till July 6

The cash-starved airlines, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until June 30.

The crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday (June 29) extended its flight suspension until July 6, 2023, citing operational reasons. This is the 12th time that the carrier has extended the cancellation of flights.

The cash-starved airline, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until June 30.

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations We will be able to resume bookings shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Yesterday (June 28), the airline submitted a revival plan to the DGCA, proposing to restart operations at the earliest possible date. The plan outlines the proposed strategies for restarting the airline's operations, which includes deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby.

On May 2, the Wadia Group-owned airline requested voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on financial obligations due to liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore.

In its petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Go First requested that the civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and suppliers of necessary goods and services be prevented from taking any recovery actions.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying on May 3. The DGCA directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

After hearing the Wadia-Group-owned budget carrier's plea on May 4, the NCLT reserved its order. The airline had on May 8 stopped the sale of tickets on its website and also on online travel platforms.

On May 10, NCLT admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution and appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier. The proceedings were opposed by some lessors who wanted their aircraft back.

On May 22, the NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) upheld NCLT's decision to admit Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, thus preventing lessors from taking over the aircraft.

The ruling had come on petitions filed by four lessors opposing the insolvency resolution proceedings of the airline. A claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched for the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Go First.

The low-cost carrier had said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has said the claims are without evidence.