Go First extends flight cancellation for the 12th time — till July 6

The cash-starved airlines, which has been granted bankruptcy protection, had previously suspended operations until June 30.

The crisis-hit airline Go First on Thursday (June 29) extended its flight suspension until July 6, 2023, citing operational reasons. This is the 12th time that the carrier has extended the cancellation of flights.

In a statement released online, Go First said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations We will be able to resume bookings shortly. Thank you for your patience."