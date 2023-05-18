GoFirst crisis concerning, but airlines need to manage their own issues, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia acknowledged that the GoFirst crisis is indeed a concerning situation for the civil aviation industry but emphasised that each company is responsible for managing its own issues.
The minister expressed the government's desire for the resumption of flights as soon as possible, but said that GoFirst must submit their representation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding their operational concerns.
GoFirst has had to cancel its flights since May 3 as a delay in supply of Pratt & Whitney engines has grounded most of its aircraft, hurting its revenues which in turn affected its ability to stay afloat. The company has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal for voluntary insolvency proceedings, and also prevent lessors from claiming its assets and planes.
Addressing the situation, Scindia affirmed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation remains steadfast in providing assistance to airlines with their fundamental issues. However, he stressed that every airline is expected to manage its own challenges and ensure the smooth functioning of their operations.
In relation to the supply chain issues faced by operators, the minister clarified that the government is not directly involved in the agreements made between the operators and the engine manufacturers, such as Pratt & Whitney.
Several aircraft in the country are currently grounded due to these supply chain disruptions.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: May 18, 2023 8:49 PM IST
