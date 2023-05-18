GoFirst crisis concerning, but airlines need to manage their own issues, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia acknowledged that the GoFirst crisis is indeed a concerning situation for the civil aviation industry but emphasised that each company is responsible for managing its own issues.

The minister expressed the government's desire for the resumption of flights as soon as possible, but said that GoFirst must submit their representation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding their operational concerns.

GoFirst has had to cancel its flights since May 3 as a delay in supply of Pratt & Whitney engines has grounded most of its aircraft, hurting its revenues which in turn affected its ability to stay afloat. The company has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal for voluntary insolvency proceedings, and also prevent lessors from claiming its assets and planes.