#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

GoAir’s troubles underscore the serious pilot shortage in Indian aviation

Updated : December 26, 2019 10:07 AM IST

GoAir and IndiGo have cancelled flights due to a severe shortage of pilots. The impact on GoAir has been bigger.
This comes in a year when one large airline in the country collapsed and the overall fleet growth has been modest, unlike previous years.
Pilot shortages plague the industry and leads to schedule disruption which eventually impacts the flying public.
GoAir’s troubles underscore the serious pilot shortage in Indian aviation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV