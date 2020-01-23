GoAir to suspend some flights temporarily as aircraft, engines not available

Domestic airline GoAir will temporarily suspend some flights as Airbus and Pratt & Whitney have been failed to deliver aircraft and engines according schedule.

The Wadia Group-owned airline said Airbus and Pratt & Whitney have informed GoAir of "their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through March 9, 2020, that are required to support our current growth."

Because of this reason, the airline will be temporarily suspending certain flights that are part of its network, schedule and open for sale.

GoAir, however, has not yet disclosed the specific flights that will be suspended for a temporary period.

"We expect – with the support of Airbus and Pratt & Whitney – to reinstate these flights and operate at the earliest opportunity, the airline said.

"We would like to assure our customers and partners that our currently published schedule incorporates a conservative view of aircraft and engine deliveries as provided by Airbus and Pratt & Whitney to minimise, or eliminate, the need for flight cancelations in the future."

GoAir reiterated that it is hopeful that it will receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025.

Earlier in December, the airline had to cancel several flights because of a number of reasons, including delay in delivery of aircraft and engines.

"GoAir has placed an order of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and has experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its operational challenges. During the same time, non-availability of Pratt & Whitney spare engines have also hampered the smooth functioning of the airline," the airline had said in December 2019.

GoAir has grown by a robust 30 percent per annum for each of the last three years because of immense support and faith that customers have bestowed upon, it said.

During this period, the airline has also been recognised as India’s most reliable airline with least number of cancellations through November 2019 and the best on-time-performance for 15 months in a row, the airline added.

This shows the airline’s commitment to customer service throughout this phase of growth. On the back of a firm order for 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft, GoAir’s business plan articulates a continued double-digit growth through 2025, it asserted.

While the airline has grown by 30 percent per annum in the past three years and expects a double-digit growth until 2025, it has witnessed unplanned grounding of aircraft over the last four weeks.