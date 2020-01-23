#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
Aviation

GoAir to suspend some flights temporarily as aircraft, engines not available

Updated : January 23, 2020 08:10 PM IST

GoAir reiterated that it is hopeful that it will receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025.
GoAir, however, has not yet disclosed the specific flights that will be suspended for a temporary period.
Earlier in December, the airline had to cancel several flights because of a number of reasons, including delay in delivery of aircraft and engines.
