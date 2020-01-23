GoAir to suspend some flights temporarily as aircraft, engines not available
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:10 PM IST
GoAir reiterated that it is hopeful that it will receive 12-15 aircraft each year through the end of 2025.
GoAir, however, has not yet disclosed the specific flights that will be suspended for a temporary period.
Earlier in December, the airline had to cancel several flights because of a number of reasons, including delay in delivery of aircraft and engines.
