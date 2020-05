Airline carrier GoAir said that it is prepared to resume operations from June 1 in a phased manner and is awaiting clarity on the readiness of states and airports with regard to acceptance of flights.

The carrier will open bookings for the period between May 26 to 31 only on receiving the clarity.

Meanwhile, other carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Vistara have started taking bookings for flights starting May 25.

Also Read: SpiceJet to operate over 200 flights on May 25, no meals on board: 10 things to know

On May 20, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 (Monday).

The ministry has also issued standard operating procedures for passenger movement.

Earlier, it was reported that GoAir has put a substantial percentage of its employees on leave without pay program until June 1 and was the first one to announce that it has sought government's support to tide through the COVID-19 crisis.

The domestic flights have been suspended in India since March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was announced, which resulted in the grounding of over 650 aircraft.