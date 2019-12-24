GoAir suspends 19 flights; thousands of passengers stranded

Thousands of passengers were stranded, as domestic airline GoAir cancelled 19 flights on various routes on for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The airline had also cancelled 21 flights on Monday.

The flight cancellations were because of non-availability of aircraft and inadequate operating crew. The Wadia group-promoted airline, however, attributed the cancellation of flights to protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hostile weather and the duty norms for the cockpit crew, among others.

The routes on which flights were cancelled include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow.

Recently, the airline reported a series of mid-air engine glitches and grounded some aircraft for this reason.

GoAir grounded an A320 plane on Monday just before landing in Guwahati after flying from Kolkata because of technical problem. Another Chandigarh-bound flight from Mumbai was called back to the journey originating city on Sunday after it developed a minor technical glitch.

With a fleet of 57 aircraft, GoAir operates more than 200 flights every day to domestic and international destinations.