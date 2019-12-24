Aviation
GoAir suspends 19 flights; thousands of passengers stranded
Updated : December 24, 2019 02:06 PM IST
GoAir cancelled 19 flights on various routes on for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
GoAir flight cancellations were because of non-availability of aircraft and inadequate operating crew.
The routes on which flights were cancelled include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow.
