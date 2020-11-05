Aviation
GoAir submits two-step plan to AAI for settling dues, SpiceJet paying Rs 55-60 lakh daily
Updated : November 05, 2020 05:08 PM IST
IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara are making the payment as per plan for the bills until June 30 and are settling bills regularly for July onwards, officials said.
Currently, overall dues from major domestic airlines, excluding Air India, amounts to Rs 145 crore, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.
Among all airlines, the Air India Group owes the highest amount of dues to AAI.