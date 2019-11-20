GoAir sticks to Pratt & Whitney for remaining 72 A320neo aircraft

GoAir has chosen to remain loyal to Pratt & Whitney for its remaining 72 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and has placed an order for 144 fuel-efficient GTF jet engines.

In 2011, the airline had placed a similar engine order for 72 A320neos. As of now, the airline’s total order book stands at 288 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power its fleet of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

A major A320neo operator in India, IndiGo, had chosen CFM LEAP-1A engines over Pratt & Whitney in a $20-billion contract for its 280 A320neo family aircraft in June.

While Pratt & Whitney has been in the spotlight in the Indian aviation space since 2016 for various issues related to combustion chamber lining, oil seal and fan blades, it has also retained the interest of its customers on account of better fuel efficiency.

“GTF-powered A320neo has achieved a 16 percent reduction in fuel consumption, 75 percent reduction in noise footprint and 50 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions,” GoAir said in a statement.

The delivery of the second tranche of 72 Airbus A320 aircraft is expected to commence in 2021.

“We believe that the P&W GTF fuel-efficient engines are the best-in-class and most suited for our network and operations. With its revolutionary geared fan technology the GTF engines will allow GoAir to fulfill its commitment towards carbon emissions. These benefits result in quieter communities, quieter flights, and cleaner air. Besides, the GTF P&W engines will permit GoAir to continue its aggressive growth strategy and at the same time maintain our cost advantage,” Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

The airline will be adding one aircraft a month on average for the next foreseeable future, Wadia added.

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights to 33 destinations.