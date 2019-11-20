Aviation
GoAir sticks to Pratt & Whitney for remaining 72 A320neo aircraft
Updated : November 20, 2019 09:29 PM IST
The airline’s total order book stands at 288 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power its fleet of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft
The delivery of the second tranche of 72 Airbus A320 aircraft is expected to commence in 2021
