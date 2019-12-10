GoAir resumes flights to Maldives from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru

GoAir has resumed flights to Maldives from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru from December during the winter season.

The airline has resumed operations to Male, Maldives from December 10, 2019, with four flights every week.

G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 09:00 hours and arrive in Malé at 11:15 hours, every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. On its return journey, flight G8 24 will depart Malé every Wednesday and Sunday at 12:10 hours and on Thursday it will depart at 12:20 hours to arrive in Mumbai at 15:40 hours.

Flight G8 33 will depart from Delhi at 10:35 hours and arrive in Malé at 14:15 hours, and flight G8 34 depart from Malé at 15:15 hours and arrive in Delhi at 19:45 hours on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Flight G8 will depart from Bengaluru at 13:10 hours and arrive in Malé at 14:40 hours, and on its return journey flight G8 44 will leave Malé at 15:45 hours and reach Bengaluru at 18:10 hours every Wednesday and Sunday.

The above flight schedule is effective from December 1 to January 31.

"The incoming flights from India are aligned perfectly to enable smooth transit for seaplane journeys onward to the various islands of Maldives," GoAir said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the airline had suspended the flights with effect from July 1.

“Across the world, airlines operate leisure destinations on the basis of seasonality and load factors. There is a rainy season ahead in the Maldives and we have decided to curtail flight operations to Velana International Airport, Male, from July to October 2019. After that, the management team will take a call and resume flights,” a GoAir spokesperson had told CNBC-TV18 on May 2.