GoAir has informed most of its staff saying that it would treat the duration of the national lockdown between March 25 and May 3 as leave without pay, according to a letter seen by CNBC-TV18.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the development, saying that the decision applies to about 85-90 percent of its staff, and that it was taken after receiving "positive feedback from employees" and that employees were willing to work during the period on leave without pay.

In the letter to staff, the company wrote that "with the extension of the national lockdown, your fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence we are constrained to request you to proceed on leave without pay."

"Your leave without pay comes into effect from March 25, 2020 till May 3, 2020. We may, however, have to extend the period of leave without pay for a further term, if so required," the letter added.

"We are hopeful that skies will reopen from May 4, 2020 and will resume operations in a phased manner. Meanwhile, we are working towards building our ability to scale up our operations in the new environment and market conditions that would emerge," the letter added.