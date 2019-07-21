GoAir plans to enter Vietnam, Cambodia by year-end
Updated : July 21, 2019 11:44 AM IST
The sources said the airline, which is rapidly expanding its international presence, will also deploy capacity to Bhutan in the coming days.
Till recently, the airline flew to just four international destinations -- Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.
