GoAir flights post-lockdown: Only water, empty middle seat, early check-in

GoAir on Wednesday said that it will start flight operations in a phased manner from May 4 and has formed a new operating procedure which involves only water service to passengers and empty middle seats.

The current period of lockdown is expected to end on May 3. Incidentally, the government is yet to inform the airlines about a flight resumption timeline. However, airlines continue to take bookings and prepare to fly from May 4.

On Wednesday, GoAir said that it is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights. The airline said that it has made changes to its operating procedure. In accordance with the new procedures, no passenger will have an immediate neighbour, passengers will be provided only water, there will be no meal service and no on-board sales, check-in counters will open three hours prior to flight, and close one hour before departure.

The airline will also increase the ground time between flights to clean and disinfect aircraft, hand sanitizers will be available at all key touch points, announcements will be made to minimise the use of lavatories and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisle.

The airline will deep clean its entire operational fleet each night, passengers will be encouraged to print their boarding passes at home to minimise interactions at the airport and there will be strict social distancing at the airport during check-in and boarding, and on the aerobridges and buses, including row-wise boarding and deboarding.

Seat pockets will be clear of all items except safety card and crew will wear face masks and gloves at all times when interacting with passengers and when in the aisles.

In addition, staff will wipe down all kiosks and airport counters frequently with disinfectant, and airport ticket offices and back offices will be fully disinfected and sanitized each night.

"We are going above and beyond the government recommendations in an effort to ensure maximum health and safety measures are undertaken as we gradually emerge from this unimaginable and unprecedented global crisis," CEO Vinay Dube said.