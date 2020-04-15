Aviation
GoAir flights post-lockdown: Only water, empty middle seat, early check-in
Updated : April 15, 2020 10:58 PM IST
On Wednesday, GoAir said that it is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights.
The airline will also increase the ground time between flights to clean and disinfect aircraft, hand sanitizers will be available at all key touch points, announcements will be made to minimise the use of lavatories and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisle.
GoAir was the first airline to suspend international operations and initiate a "short-term" leave without pay program for its employees last month and has been seeking support from the government, along with other airlines, since March.