GoAir terminated the contract of an employee over alleged communal comments and then backtracked and put him on suspension after the trainee first officer reportedly filed a complaint against the Wadia Group-owned carrier.

The airline had posted about the action it had taken against the employee and said:

Asif Khan, the alleged employee is believed to have lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police cybercell stating that the controversial post – over which action against him was taken – was made by an impersonator.

"The company has put him [the employee] in suspension till the inquiry, both internal and external, is done and the case is concluded," a GoAir spokesperson reportedly said.

The alleged comment created an uproar on Twitter and the #boycottGoAir started trending on Twitter.

Later, Khan contended the allegations on Facebook and said that it was an impersonator who had posted the controversial comment on Twitter.

Khan, who reportedly joined the carrier in December 2019 as a Trainee First Officer, said that the comments were not made by him.