GoAir Chairman writes to employees, says no concrete support package forthcoming

Updated : May 04, 2020 01:03 PM IST

The airline has been seeking financial assistance and structural changes for the domestic aviation industry.
In the letter to employees, the Wadias said that GoAir has released salaries to 2,500 "less fortunate" employees in a graded and deferred basis.
The airline anticipates that the phase of "no inflow of cash" will continue through the end of May, taking the period of no revenue to 10 weeks.
