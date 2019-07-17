Aviation
Goair appoints ex-Airbus executive Miranda Mills as COO
Updated : July 17, 2019 10:35 PM IST
Mills will be heading operations and will report to managing director and chief executive Jeh Wadia, the airline told PTI confirming the appointment.
An aeronautical engineer from the University of Glasgow and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, Mills has a career spanning over 25 years in the aerospace industry.
