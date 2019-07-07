Aviation
GoAir announces flights on 7 new international routes from July 19
Updated : July 07, 2019 03:25 PM IST
The services on the new routes are subject to regulatory approval.
GoAir will be starting seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok from stations such as Mumbai New Delhi and Kannur.
