GoAir to connect Singapore with Kolkata, Bengaluru from October 18

Budget carrier GoAir will add Singapore on its network with effect from this month as it is set to launch flights from Kolkata and Bengaluru from October 18 onwards.

As a result, GoAir will now have 8 international destinations in its network, including Phuket, Malé (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.

The airline will operate Bengaluru-Singapore flight four days a week from October 18 and will start flights on Kolkata-Singapore route from October 19.

"The introduction of flights to and from Singapore is a turning point in the history of GoAir. Singapore carries the distinction of being an important leisure destination as well as an established business hub," Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir, said in a statement.

"We are excited and happy to welcome GoAir to Singapore. In expanding its flight network by connecting Kolkata and Bengaluru with Singapore, it will give wider flight choices and travel time options to travellers from two of our very important visitor source cities."

"India is the third-largest visitor source market for Singapore and flight connectivity from 15 points across India has enabled the good number of travellers. In 2018, Singapore received more than one million visitors from India for the fourth time in a row. India is also the top source market for cruise travel," GB Srithar, regional director (India, Middle East & South Asia), Singapore Tourism Board said.

The airline will also connect Guwahati with Aizawl from October 15.