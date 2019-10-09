Aviation
GoAir to connect Singapore with Kolkata, Bengaluru from October 18
Updated : October 09, 2019 04:40 PM IST
GoAir adds Singapore to network from October 18, launches flights from Kolkata, Bengaluru.
The airline will operate Bengaluru-Singapore flight four days a week from October 18 and will start flights on Kolkata-Singapore route from October 19.
GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights to 25 domestic destinations and eight international cities.
