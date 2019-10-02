Aviation
GoAir adds 12 flights, services to start from October 5
Updated : October 02, 2019 08:22 AM IST
New flights between Delhi-Chandigarh, Lucknow-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Lucknow will be started.
Besides, GoAir will increase frequencies between its existing routes such as Kolkata-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Chandigarh.
The airline flies to 24 domestic destinations and seven international ones.
