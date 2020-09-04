  • SENSEX
GoAir adds 100 flights, CEO guarantees no cancellations from September 5

Updated : September 04, 2020 03:57 PM IST

GoAir plans to add 100 more flights in its network in view of the improvement in domestic demand for air travel.
The airline plans to reach 45 percent of pre-COVID levels by September 21 and 60 percent of pre-COVID levels by October 15.
