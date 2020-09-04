Aviation GoAir adds 100 flights, CEO guarantees no cancellations from September 5 Updated : September 04, 2020 03:57 PM IST GoAir plans to add 100 more flights in its network in view of the improvement in domestic demand for air travel. The airline plans to reach 45 percent of pre-COVID levels by September 21 and 60 percent of pre-COVID levels by October 15. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply