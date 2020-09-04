GoAir adds 100 flights, CEO guarantees no cancellations from September 5

GoAir plans to add 100 more flights in its network in view of the improvement in domestic demand for air travel. The airline plans to reach 45 percent of pre-COVID levels by September 21 and 60 percent of pre-COVID levels by October 15.

The low-cost carrier's market share in the domestic civil aviation sector has fallen to 3.8 percent in July 2020 from 9.8 percent in January 2020.

GoAir was the most cautious of all airlines during the resumption of domestic operations from May 25. The airline resumed operations only in June after witnessing the demand scenario over the first few days. Moreover, the Wadia Group-run airline only operated with a handful of its fleet in view of demand uncertainty.

"The Indian domestic sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic. As the various states start withdrawing travel restrictions, demand will continue to grow and GoAir has always been responsive to market conditions and provided enhanced travel options to our guests," Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said.

"More importantly, GoAir will not cancel any flights starting 5th September," Kona added.

GoAir will operate two daily flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and one daily service each from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi and Jaipur. Similarly, the airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Passengers traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna and Srinagar now have the option to choose from two new services. GoAir will also operate one daily flight from Delhi to Pune, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Leh and Jammu.

Connectivity from Bengaluru to Kolkata will be enhanced with the introduction of four flights. The airline will also operate one flight each from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow and Chennai.

Similarly, GoAir will operate two flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, and one flight each from Chennai to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

GoAir will operate two flights from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. Similarly, GoAir is adding one flight each from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Additionally, GoAir will deploy two flights each from Hyderabad to Chennai and Kolkata while operating three flights to Ahmedabad. GoAir will also add one flight each from Hyderabad to Delhi, Ranchi and Patna.

GoAir will operate four flights from Kolkata to Bengaluru and two flights from Kolkata to Jaipur. Similarly, GoAir will deploy one service each from Kolkata to Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Patna.

Likewise, GoAir will deploy one flight each from Pune to Delhi and Bengaluru.

GoAir will operate two flights each from Lucknow to Mumbai and Kolkata and one flight each from Lucknow to Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Connectivity from Nagpur to Ahmedabad and Delhi is enhanced with the introduction of one flight each between these two cities. GoAir will operate one flight each from Varanasi to Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Likewise, GoAir will deploy two flights from Jaipur to Kolkata and one flight to Mumbai.

There will be two flights from Patna to Delhi and one more flight has been added each from Patna to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Passengers from Ranchi will be able to avail one flight each to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Similarly, the airline will operate one flight from Guwahati to Delhi while deploying two flights to Srinagar from Chandigarh.