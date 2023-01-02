Goa slashes VAT on jet fuel to 8%

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that this makes Goa the 17th state/union territory to bring down VAT on the jet fuel in the last one-and-a-half years. In a tweet, he said from now, enhanced connectivity for Goa, coupled with the new Mopa International Airport, would elevate its position as a prime gateway to India.

Goa has reduced value added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 18 percent to 8 percent. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to thank Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the "progressive decision".

Scindia said that this makes Goa the 17th state/union territory to bring down VAT on the jet fuel in the last one-and-a-half years. He said from now, enhanced connectivity for Goa, coupled with the new Mopa International Airport, would elevate its position as a prime gateway to India.

In October last year, Scindia had urged eight states as well as UTs — Goa being one of them — to bring down the tax on ATF.

Last month , the ATF was cut by Rs 2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3 percent, to Rs 1,17,587.64 per kl in New Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.

ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

