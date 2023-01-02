English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation News

Goa slashes VAT on jet fuel to 8%

Goa slashes VAT on jet fuel to 8%

Goa slashes VAT on jet fuel to 8%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shloka Badkar  Jan 2, 2023 9:27:55 PM IST (Updated)

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that this makes Goa the 17th state/union territory to bring down VAT on the jet fuel in the last one-and-a-half years. In a tweet, he said from now, enhanced connectivity for Goa, coupled with the new Mopa International Airport, would elevate its position as a prime gateway to India.

Goa has reduced value added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 18 percent to 8 percent.  Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to thank Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the "progressive decision".

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


Scindia said that this makes Goa the 17th state/union territory to bring down VAT on the jet fuel in the last one-and-a-half years. He said from now, enhanced connectivity for Goa, coupled with the new Mopa International Airport, would elevate its position as a prime gateway to India.
In October last year, Scindia had urged eight states as well as UTs — Goa being one of them — to bring down the tax on ATF.
Last month, the ATF was cut by Rs 2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3 percent, to Rs 1,17,587.64 per kl in New Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.
ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
Also Read: Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues
First Published: Jan 2, 2023 9:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ATFATF fuel priceGoa

Next Article

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X