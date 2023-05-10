Go First verdict LIVE: Cash-strapped airline goes into bankruptcy protection, CEO Khona hails historic order

Go First verdict LIVE: Kaushik Khona hails historic NCLT judgment
Go First CEO Kaushik Khona called NCLT's decision a historic judgment in terms of historic in terms of pace of proceedings. It will ensure the airline remains viable, he said, adding that the airline still have 27 aircraft in operation.
The moratorium order of NCLT will prevent lessors from taking back aircraft, he said.
Go First verdict LIVE | Airline's earlier management stands suspended, no employees are to be laid off: NCLT
- NCLT has ordered that earlier management of Go First stands suspended
- Suspended management to extend all support necessary to IRP to maintain status of airline as going concern: NCLT
- As per tribunal's order, no employees are to be laid off
- NCLT directs for IRP to pursue the arbitration proceedings
Go First verdict LIVE: NCLT directs for initiation of CIRP
- Directs for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), directs for appointment of insolvency resolution process (IRP)
- Directs for IRP to maintain status of airline as going concern
- Go First management is diverted to deposit Rs 5 crore with IRP to meet expenses
Go First verdict LIVE: Big relief for airline, NCLT admits insolvency plea, grants interim relief from recovery by lessors, lenders
- NCLT has admitted GoFirst's plea for voluntary insolvency and for initiation of CIRP proceedings.
- NCLT has granted GoFirst protection under moratorium from recovery by lessors and lenders.
Go First verdict after MCA Secy - NCLT President's meeting concludes
MCA Secretary was in meeting with the NCLT President on May 10, following which the judgment on Go First's plea will be announced.
Go First employees in limbo
Employees of Go First airline are in the sea of uncertainty amidst financial crisis.
A severe fund crunch forced the Wadia Group-owned air carrier to take the decision to move the NCLT. The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).
“We don’t know when our salaries will be credited, there is no proper communication on what will happen and scouting for a new job right now looks like the only available option,” said a senior cabin crew at Go First.
Go First verdict today; are Tata and IndiGo in race to acquire airline's aviation assets?
India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, and the country's largest airline, IndiGo, are reportedly in discussions to acquire Airbus SE planes from Go Airlines India Ltd. This comes after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was instructed to halt ticket sales.
According to a Bloomberg report, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the Tata Group and IndiGo are currently in separate negotiations with Go First's lessors.
DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft
Headwinds continue for the beleaguered airline Go First that is awaiting NCLT's directions on refraining lessors from taking away its aircraft.
In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.
Earlier, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner.
Go First order: What happens if NCLT admits plea?
The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, has said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt and Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. The US engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies, has called the claims without evidence.
If the Indian tribunal admits Go First's plea, it will lead to appointment of a new resolution professional who will take over management to revive the airline run by India's Wadia Group.
This is the first time an Indian airline has voluntarily sought bankruptcy protection to renegotiate its contracts and debts.
Why Go First moved NCLT?
- Go First moved NCLT under Section 10 of IBC, seeking moratorium and appointment of RP.
- The airline moved for voluntary bankruptcy citing failure by Pratt and Whitney to supply engines.
- Go First cited urgency before NCLT for seeking moratorium to restrain lessors from taking possession aircraft.
- Go First cited move by lessors to terminate lease agreements, to move DGCA with requests for de-registeration of aircraft.
- NCLT reserved orders on May 4.
Pratt & Whitney plans to oppose Go First's push to enforce arbitration order
Go First has also moved a US Court to enforce Emergency Arbitrator orders on Pratt and Whitney.
Earlier a Singapore based Emergency Arbitrator had directed Pratt and Whitney to supply 10 engines by April and another 10 by December of 2023.
Amid Go First crisis, Civil Aviation Ministry cautions against air ticket price caps
Ministry of Civil Aviation officials have emphasised that the government cannot implement price control measures at this stage, given the health of the sector, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. One of the main reasons cited for this caution is the high cost of ATF.
Go First crisis: NCLT to pronounce order on insolvency plea today
The principal bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on May 10, will pronounce orders on Go First's plea seeking protection under the bankruptcy law. The order will come six days after May 4, when the NCLT had reserved its order on the Go First plea. The airline is pressing for an order of “moratorium” to restrain the lessors from taking back the aircraft.