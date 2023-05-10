Go First CEO Kaushik Khona hails historic NCLT verdict, says ‘lessors can't take back aircraft’

In a big relief for crisis-hit airline Go First, Indian bankruptcy court on May 10 admitted the airline’s voluntary plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline. The National Company’s Law Tribunal (NCLT) has also put the company under protection of moratorium and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP to run the company during insolvency proceedings.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona hailed the landmark judgment and said it was also historic in the sense that it serves the purpose of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which is to preserve a viable business before it becomes unviable.

"That's the basic purpose of the Section 10 (under IBC) where we wanted that airline to preserve its assets. It should preserve all its viable opportunities to survive. And one of the major issues, which we have is to get the Pratt and Whitney engines and that is what the arbitral award means. That means we have to pursue - the IRP is directed to pursue that also," he exclusively told CNBC-TV18.

Go First's Khona added that the moratorium order of NCLT will prevent lessors from taking back aircraft as the tribunal has directed for IRP to follow on Pratt and Whitney arbitration proceedings as well.

When asked what happens to the request for deregistration pending before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Khona said the lessors in light of the moratorium will no longer be able to proceed, and hence, there is protection granted to the airline, including to that of the existing fleet of 27 aircraft.

Besides, NCLT also ordered to keep the company as a going concern and ensure that no employee are retrenched.

The NCLT order implies that the tribunal is ensuring that the airline continues as a ‘going concern’ and as a part of that, there is an anticipation that the IRP will look to bring the 27 plane fleet into action, which will necessarily require a suspension of the current cap there is as far as registration and booking is concerned.

On May 4, the NCLT reserved its order after hearing the Wadia group-owned carrier and its aircraft lessors who have opposed the petition seeking interim protection.

Go First , which has been flying for more than 17 years, stopped flights from May 3 amid financial crunch caused by grounding of more than half of its fleet due to non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines.

With liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, the airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

Go First has already suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.