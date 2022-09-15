Go First Twitter account hacked: Airline says still working on it

By CNBCTV18.com

Budget carrier Go First's Twitter handle was hacked, and the issue was flagged on Wednesday early morning. But the airline said on Thursday it was still working on restoring its official Twitter account.

An airline official said there were no issues with its IT systems and that work is in progress to restore the account with more than lakh followers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Go First informed its followers about the haking. "All the teams concerned were investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest." Teams are working closely with Twitter to address the issue, it added.

After being compromised, the account's display name was changed to 'vitalik.eth' along with the picture of Vitalik Buterin. Buterin is one of the co-founders of the cryptocurrency Ethereum. The display name and picture were removed later.

This is the second time this year that the handle has been compromised. The first instance took place in January this year.

Last month, Akasa Air suffered a data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.

