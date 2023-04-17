Go First to receive Rs 600 crore by April end to overcome operational issues

Go First is expected to use the funds to address supply chain disruptions that have grounded over 50 percent of its planes, leading to significant operational losses in the last fiscal year.
Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is set to receive a major financial boost as the company looks to overcome operational challenges that have weighed heavily on its bottom line. According to sources on Monday, the airline is poised to receive Rs 600 crore in promoter equity and bank debt, with the funds expected to be disbursed by the end of April.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The capital infusion is being led by the Wadia Group, which will reportedly provide Rs 300 crore, along with a consortium of banks that have also committed to investing the same amount.
Go First is expected to use the funds to address supply chain disruptions that have grounded over 50 percent of its planes, leading to significant operational losses in the last fiscal year.
Go First's financial struggles have been well documented, with the airline posting its highest operational loss in FY22. The company has been exploring various options to improve its fortunes, including expanding its operations and exploring new markets.
Also read: Air India sweetens salary packages for pilots & cabin crew, hikes guaranteed flying allowance to 40 hours
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!