Exclusive | Go First to likely resume backend operations by month end

Wadia group backed Go First is planning to resume backend operations by the end of this month. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Go First will resume office operations by the end of May.

According to sources, the airline is confident that its fleet, which is deemed flight-worthy, will resume operations in the near future.

On the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, sources said, "NCLAT has adopted a balanced approach while holding the legality of the admission order. NCLAT has balanced the rights, giving lessors liberty to approach the NCLT."

CNBC-TV18 previously reported that the airline had informed its employees that it is aiming to recommence flight operations by mid-June.

As of now, Go First has not yet approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with their plans to resume operations.

However, there is a possibility that the airline may resume domestic flights on high-volume routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai.

On Monday, May 22, the NCLAT instructed the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and the appellant (lessors) to approach the adjudicating authority if they desire to seek additional relief.

The NCLAT's ruling regarding Go First appears to be a significant respite since the lessors will no longer have the ability to reclaim possession of the aircraft.

The airline is likely to resume operations with less than 10 aircraft. As per the order, erstwhile management of Go First was being represented by Divakar Maheshwari at NCLAT.

