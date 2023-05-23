Exclusive | Go First to likely resume backend operations by month end

There is a possibility that the airline may resume domestic flights on high-volume routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai.

Wadia group backed Go First is planning to resume backend operations by the end of this month. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Go First will resume office operations by the end of May.

According to sources, the airline is confident that its fleet, which is deemed flight-worthy, will resume operations in the near future.