Exclusive | Go First to likely resume backend operations by month end

There is a possibility that the airline may resume domestic flights on high-volume routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai.
Wadia group backed Go First is planning to resume backend operations by the end of this month. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Go First will resume office operations by the end of May.
According to sources, the airline is confident that its fleet, which is deemed flight-worthy, will resume operations in the near future.
On the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, sources said, "NCLAT has adopted a balanced approach while holding the legality of the admission order. NCLAT has balanced the rights, giving lessors liberty to approach the NCLT."