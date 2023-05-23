English
Exclusive | Go First to likely resume backend operations by month end

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Daanish Anand  May 23, 2023 5:36:50 PM IST (Published)

There is a possibility that the airline may resume domestic flights on high-volume routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai.

Wadia group backed Go First is planning to resume backend operations by the end of this month. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Go First will resume office operations by the end of May.

According to sources, the airline is confident that its fleet, which is deemed flight-worthy, will resume operations in the near future.
On the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, sources said, "NCLAT has adopted a balanced approach while holding the legality of the admission order. NCLAT has balanced the rights, giving lessors liberty to approach the NCLT."
