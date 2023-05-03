From banks to vendors - Here is how much Go First owes its creditors

Among financial creditors of the airline include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Go First, the Wadia Group-run airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, citing faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, marking the first airline collapse in India's aviation sector since Jet Airways in 2019.

In its filing with the NCLT, Go First said that its total debt to financial creditors stood at Rs 6,521 crore as of April 28. The airline said that while it has not defaulted to pay financial creditors as of April 30, a default is imminent considering the present financial situation of the airline.

Go First has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.

The airline further said that the filing follows a refusal by Pratt & Whitney, the exclusive engine supplier for the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, to comply with an arbitration order to release spare leased engines that would have allowed the airline to return to full operations.

Pratt & Whitney, in a statement to Reuters said, "we are committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further."

Among financial creditors of the airline include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank.

The total amount that the airline owns, including banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors stands at Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline said that it has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements. While some have issued notices for repossession of aircraft, others can do as well.

Earlier this year, Pratt & Whitney’s parent company Raytheon Technologies acknowledged that company’s GTF engines had had reliability issues. In some previous media reports, the company stated that it was affected by industry-wide supply chain pressures and it expects those to ease later this year, which would support increased output of new and overhauled engines.

The airline, on May 2 announced that it had cancelled all flights scheduled for May 3 to May 5 due to ‘operational reasons’.

Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia in a statement said, ‘The government of India has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved.’

Go First's insolvency filing can boost prospects of rivals like Interglobe Aviation and Air India.