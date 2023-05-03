From banks to vendors - Here is how much Go First owes its creditors

3 Min(s) Read
Among financial creditors of the airline include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank.
Go First, the Wadia Group-run airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, citing faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, marking the first airline collapse in India's aviation sector since Jet Airways in 2019.
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
In its filing with the NCLT, Go First said that its total debt to financial creditors stood at Rs 6,521 crore as of April 28. The airline said that while it has not defaulted to pay financial creditors as of April 30, a default is imminent considering the present financial situation of the airline.
Go First has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.