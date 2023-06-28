CNBC TV18
Go First submits revival plan to DGCA; proposes to resume operations with 26 aircraft

By Ritu Singh  Jun 28, 2023 7:51:14 PM IST (Updated)

Its resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, along with Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona today met with DGCA officials and submitted the airline resumption plan, as per people aware of the matter.

Cash-strapped Go First on Wednesday, June 28, submitted a revival plan to the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), proposing to restart operations at the earliest possible, two persons directly aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Its resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, along with Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona today met with DGCA officials and submitted the airline resumption plan, as per people in the know.
The plan outlines the proposed strategies for restarting the airline's operations, which includes deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.
