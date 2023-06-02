Go First submits relaunch plan to DGCA: Sources

The airline plans to hit the ground running, with an ambitious target of operating over 150 daily flights. Go First hopes to commence operations just one week after receiving the Certificate of Compliance (CoC) if all goes as per plan.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has submitted its relaunch plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 2. According to sources close to the matter, Go First has submitted a comprehensive flight schedule to the DGCA, outlining its operations until October 28.

To support its relaunch, Go First intends to start operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft. This sizeable fleet will enable the airline to cater to a wide range of routes, with the initial focus on high-traffic routes, particularly those connecting major metro cities.

The DGCA is expected to review and approve Go First's relaunch plan by next week. If all goes according to plan, the airline hopes to commence operations just one week after receiving the Committee of Creditors' (CoC) approval for its business strategy.

Notably, sources have hinted at the possibility of lenders coming forward to fund Go First's relaunch operations.

To expedite the process, Go First is actively working towards starting ticket sales within the next week. Sources say since the airline is yet to have clear relaunch date, it may have to extend flight cancellations beyond June 4 by a few more days.