Go First submits relaunch plan to DGCA: Sources

The airline plans to hit the ground running, with an ambitious target of operating over 150 daily flights. Go First hopes to commence operations just one week after receiving the Certificate of Compliance (CoC) if all goes as per plan.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has submitted its relaunch plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 2. According to sources close to the matter, Go First has submitted a comprehensive flight schedule to the DGCA, outlining its operations until October 28.

