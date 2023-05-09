Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Cheap air travel a distant dream? Panel on aviation calls for considering cap on airfares

Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Sources have told News18 that a Parliament standing committee on civil aviation has raised questions about arbitrary charges levied by airline companies. The panel reportedly discussed with department officials if a ceiling on airfares could be considered.

In April 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I want to see people who wear hawai chappal (flip flops) in a hawai jahaz (airplane)." This was when he launched the UDAN scheme to boost air travel between smaller cities by making flights more affordable for tier 2 and smaller towns.

Amid the ongoing financial crisis that Go First and SpiceJet are facing, which is likely to have led to airfare prices rising, sources on May 9 told News18 India that a Parliamentary panel on civil aviation has discussed a potential cap on tariff.

Under the ‘ Regional Connectivity Scheme' - UDAN - airfares on routes between towns and cities that were then poorly connected were to be capped at Rs 2,500 for every 500 km of travel. Service and fuel taxes were also dropped as incentives for airlines to fly less traversed routes.

Cut to 2023 — a COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain issues, steep jet fuel hikes due to Ukraine war and a few severe financial crises (Jet Airways in 2019, and GoAir and SpiceJet now) later — airfares don’t seem all that “affordable” anymore, not specifically under any scheme but overall.

Panel on aviation calls for cap on airfares

Sources have told News18 India that a Parliament standing committee on civil aviation has raised questions about arbitrary charges levied by airline companies. The panel is said to have unanimously agreed “PM Modi's dream of cheap air travel for the poor and middle class would not be fulfilled.”

Members said that in the current situation, some companies will have a monopoly and every airline will start increasing fares arbitrarily. Therefore, in the meeting that lasted for about three hours, MPs reportedly discussed with department officials if a ceiling on tariff could be considered.

Hassled Go First flyers forced to pay 2x airfares, demand for other airlines goes up

The cheapest flight (on Goibibo) from Delhi to Mumbai for May 9 cost Rs 7,213 while the most expensive one was priced at Rs 27,658.

This is after Go First successively cancelled its flights, after filing a solvency plea in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and has now been directed by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to immediately stop ticket sales.

Indian online travel agency and travel search engine Yatra.com told CNBC-TV18, "We are witnessing an increase in demand for other airlines, upwards of 10 - 20 percent. Passengers whose flights got cancelled are having to re-book their flights at the last minute with a 2x increase in fares.”

Will flyers have to postpone summer vacation plans?

Meanwhile, Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO, says it is a wait and watch situation as to how things play out for GoFirst and SpiceJet.

“I'm still hopeful and optimistic that there will be some support coming, let's say Go First way, and then given that they have been out in the public to reassure and make the commitment that they want to run and operate the airline if they're able to get some relief. Let's see how it goes. Because from there only the journey will start,” he told CNBC-TV18.

In terms of fares going up amid a travel season quarter, if suddenly supply is sort of taken off the market, there is going to be a temporary impact. He, however, believes it would be short-term because the amount of market share that Go First had was small - mid single digit.

“I don't think it will take much time for the other players in the market to be able to deploy more planes on those sectors and have more capacity and bridge the gap between demand and supply,” Magow said.

How to prevent India from becoming an expensive tourism spot?

Industry experts say airfares have already been soaring and it will be highly detrimental for business and leisure travel though the impact on the latter would be more severe. People may drop or postpone their planned trips. This may further hit the hospitality sector.

In this regard, Aashish Gupta, Consulting CEO, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) points out that it is important to ensure India does not get perceived as an expensive tourism destination.

“Accordingly, higher aviation prices need to be addressed through addressing supply side constraints such as GST and vat setoffs, faster supply addition for airlines and creation of new tourism destinations through hub and spoke models which should tend to rationalise prices.”

With inputs from News18 India Executive Editor Amitabh Sinha

