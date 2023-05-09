Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Cheap air travel a distant dream? Panel on aviation calls for considering cap on airfares

5 Min(s) Read
Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Sources have told News18 that a Parliament standing committee on civil aviation has raised questions about arbitrary charges levied by airline companies. The panel reportedly discussed with department officials if a ceiling on airfares could be considered.
In April 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I want to see people who wear hawai chappal (flip flops) in a hawai jahaz (airplane)." This was when he launched the UDAN scheme to boost air travel between smaller cities by making flights more affordable for tier 2 and smaller towns.
Amid the ongoing financial crisis that Go First and SpiceJet are facing, which is likely to have led to airfare prices rising, sources on May 9 told News18 India that a Parliamentary panel on civil aviation has discussed a potential cap on tariff.
Under the ‘Regional Connectivity Scheme' - UDAN - airfares on routes between towns and cities that were then poorly connected were to be capped at Rs 2,500 for every 500 km of travel. Service and fuel taxes were also dropped as incentives for airlines to fly less traversed routes.