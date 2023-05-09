Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Cheap air travel a distant dream? Panel on aviation calls for considering cap on airfares

Go First-SpiceJet crisis: Sources have told News18 that a Parliament standing committee on civil aviation has raised questions about arbitrary charges levied by airline companies. The panel reportedly discussed with department officials if a ceiling on airfares could be considered.

In April 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I want to see people who wear hawai chappal (flip flops) in a hawai jahaz (airplane)." This was when he launched the UDAN scheme to boost air travel between smaller cities by making flights more affordable for tier 2 and smaller towns.

Amid the ongoing financial crisis that Go First and SpiceJet are facing, which is likely to have led to airfare prices rising, sources on May 9 told News18 India that a Parliamentary panel on civil aviation has discussed a potential cap on tariff.