Singapore tribunal orders Pratt & Whitney to supply Go First with 5 engines monthly from August 1

This is the second time that the Tribunal has directed the US engine maker for a timely supply of engines. In March, the Tribunal had ordered Pratt & Whitney to supply 20 engines to Go First by December 2023.

In a fresh order by the Singapore International Arbitration Tribunal, engine maker Pratt & Whitney has been directed to supply 5 engines every month to grounded carrier Go First.

The order states that starting August 1, P&W should take all steps to provide 5 engines to the airline every month without any delay.

"The respondent must take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch to the claimant, without delay as they become available, five engines per month immediately after any engine becomes available and commencing, at latest, on 1 August 2023 and continuing through 31 December 2023, subject to further orders of this Tribunal," the order states.

The order also clarifies that P&W will be the first to be compensated for costs it will incur in supplying these engines if Go First goes into liquidation.

"The claimant shall procure from the resolution professional, within seven days of the date of this order, an undertaking that any costs incurred by the Respondent in complying with this order will comprise costs of the insolvency resolution process such that the respondent will rank the highest priority in repayment in the event the claimant were forced into liquidation proceedings," the order states.

However, recent developments don't point towards a liquidation-like scenario for the airline, at least for now.

During a hearing at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today, the Resolution Professional sounded hopeful of securing DGCA 's approval of its resumption plan under which it is looking to operate up to 160 flights per day with 22 aircraft. But lessors are opposing the resumption of flights with their aircraft arguing that the airline doesn't have valid leases to use their aircraft.

The airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) has committed to releasing Rs 415 crore as interim funding to run the airline as a going concern, according to Resolution Professional's submission before the NCLT.

On July 5, the Delhi High Court refused to direct DGCA to de-registering of aircraft as requested by lessors but granted them access to planes for inspection and maintenance. The Resolution Professional has hinted at challenging this order of the High Court.