Singapore tribunal orders Pratt & Whitney to supply Go First with 5 engines monthly from August 1

This is the second time that the Tribunal has directed the US engine maker for a timely supply of engines. In March, the Tribunal had ordered Pratt & Whitney to supply 20 engines to Go First by December 2023.

In a fresh order by the Singapore International Arbitration Tribunal, engine maker Pratt & Whitney has been directed to supply 5 engines every month to grounded carrier Go First.

The order states that starting August 1, P&W should take all steps to provide 5 engines to the airline every month without any delay.

"The respondent must take all reasonable steps to release and dispatch to the claimant, without delay as they become available, five engines per month immediately after any engine becomes available and commencing, at latest, on 1 August 2023 and continuing through 31 December 2023, subject to further orders of this Tribunal," the order states.