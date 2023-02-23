Go First special fare sale — domestic flights starting at Rs 1,199, international at Rs 6,139

The sale period began on February 21, and will continue till February 24, 2023, allowing customers to book their tickets for travel between March 12 to September 30, 2023.

Go First, the Indian low-cost carrier, on Thursday announced a special fare sale, just a day after IndiGo's similar announcement. The airline is offering domestic flights starting at Rs 1,199 and international flights starting at Rs 6,139, all-inclusive of taxes and fees.

Hop on-board the #FabFebSale✈️ and experience the time of your life🏄🏻‍♀️. Plan not just a trip but trips and turn all your travel desires into reality🤩 Booking Period: Until 24th February, 2023Travel Period: 12th March - 30th September, 2023Book now - https://t.co/SDR9493rw4 pic.twitter.com/20wVmyqWi9— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) February 23, 2023

The discounted fares are available on all channels, including the Go First website and mobile app, and are subject to availability.

The sale is aimed at encouraging passengers to book early and travel at affordable prices.

"Get GO-ing to your favourite destinations with our Fab Feb Sale! Book your flights at unbelievably low fares starting at just ₹1199* (domestic all-inclusive) and ₹6139 (International all-inclusive)," it said on its website.