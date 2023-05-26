Go First's revival challenging as no clarity on engine supply

Supply of engines is extremely crucial to getting Go First back in the skies. Over 50 percent of the airline's fleet was already grounded when it had filed for bankruptcy & the airline blamed non-availability of engines for its downfall.
Go First has been given 30 days by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit its revival plan. However, the relaunch looks tricky with still no clarity on if supplier Pratt & Whitney will deliver the engines.
According to a Reuters report, Pratt & Whitney is now refusing to provide engines to the airline, putting the relaunch plan into jeopardy. As per the report, Pratt & Whitney during the hearing in the Delaware court said there are no engines available to be sent to the low-budget airline.
It said Go First has no right on the engines as the leases have been terminated. Pratt & Whitney has been putting the blame on Go First for its collapse claiming that the airline has been defaulting on its payments.
Go First had moved the Delaware court seeking enforcement of the arbitration award that it won in the Singapore Arbitration Centre. The award had directed P&W to supply engines to Go First. While the court is yet to pass any ruling in the matter, airline executives and aviation experts tell CNBC-TV18 that Go First will need to show availability of aircraft to get this award enforced as engines without aircraft won't serve any purpose.
The NCLAT had asked lessors to approach NCLT for termination of leases and the lessors are likely to do that unless they get pending dues and assurance on future payments.
So, all this boils down to the airline having adequate capital if it wants to relaunch operations. Experts tell CNBC-TV18 the airline will need at least Rs 150 crores a month even if it starts operations with five to seven aircraft.
Will the airline find confident investors and whether it will manage to secure the required funding will be crucial to its revival efforts.
First Published: May 26, 2023 5:37 PM IST
