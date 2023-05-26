Go First's revival challenging as no clarity on engine supply

Supply of engines is extremely crucial to getting Go First back in the skies. Over 50 percent of the airline's fleet was already grounded when it had filed for bankruptcy & the airline blamed non-availability of engines for its downfall.

Go First has been given 30 days by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit its revival plan. However, the relaunch looks tricky with still no clarity on if supplier Pratt & Whitney will deliver the engines.

Supply of engines is extremely crucial to getting Go First back in the skies. Over 50 percent of the airline's fleet was already grounded when it had filed for bankruptcy & the airline blamed non-availability of engines for its downfall.