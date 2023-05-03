English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsGo First proposes Abhilash Lal as IRP in voluntary bankruptcy plea; ropes in Alvarez & Marsal

Go First proposes Abhilash Lal as IRP in voluntary bankruptcy plea; ropes in Alvarez & Marsal

Go First proposes Abhilash Lal as IRP in voluntary bankruptcy plea; ropes in Alvarez & Marsal
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News May 3, 2023 10:19:20 PM IST (Published)

Incidentally, back in 2015, Jet Airways had appointed Alvarez & Marsal to revive the operations of the firm post the sale of a 24 per cent stake to Etihad Airways.

Beleaguered Wadia Group airline Go First has proposed the name of insolvency professional Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) in its voluntary bankruptcy plea filed at the NCLT, Delhi, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


"The cash-strapped carrier has also roped in leading professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal as an advisor for the ongoing proceedings," one of the persons cited above said.
"The company has picked Lal as their choice for the role of IRP, but this will have to get the nod from the NCLT and also later from the committee of creditors. A hearing in the matter is scheduled tomorrow," a second person elaborated.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X