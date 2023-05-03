Go First proposes Abhilash Lal as IRP in voluntary bankruptcy plea; ropes in Alvarez & Marsal

4 Min(s) Read
Incidentally, back in 2015, Jet Airways had appointed Alvarez & Marsal to revive the operations of the firm post the sale of a 24 per cent stake to Etihad Airways.
Beleaguered Wadia Group airline Go First has proposed the name of insolvency professional Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) in its voluntary bankruptcy plea filed at the NCLT, Delhi, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
"The cash-strapped carrier has also roped in leading professional services and turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal as an advisor for the ongoing proceedings," one of the persons cited above said.
"The company has picked Lal as their choice for the role of IRP, but this will have to get the nod from the NCLT and also later from the committee of creditors. A hearing in the matter is scheduled tomorrow," a second person elaborated.