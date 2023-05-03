Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution, says Go First CEO Kaushik Khona

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, the first after Go First filed for insolvency resolution, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that Pratt & Whitney, the sole engine supplier to the airline's fleet, did not provide any engines for three years.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the company is not filing for bankruptcy, but for a resolution process, adding that it has moved the NCLT to find out ways to protect the airlines' assets.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, the first after Go First filed for insolvency resolution, Khona said that Pratt & Whitney, the sole engine supplier to Go First's fleet, did not provide any engines for three years.

"We are here due to a failure of Pratt & Whitney to provide engines," Khona said.

On lenders

Indian banks such as Central Bank Of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank, are among the financial creditors, whom Go First owes Rs 6,521 crore.

Khona said that the promoters of Go First have given a collateral security of a prime land worth over Rs 3,000 crore to the lenders. "So the bankers have security since the last few years," he said, adding that the promoters have given all the confidence to the lenders.

He also said that he does not think the lenders were taken by surprise with regards to Go First filing for insolvency resolution. "We have been regularly interacting with them. We have continuously briefed the top management (of the banks) about what has been happening with the Pratt & Whitney at every stage," he said.

On future course of action

On being asked what is the future course of action, Khona said the "hope is to get the engines. Until they (Pratt & Whitney) provide the engines, it is difficult to know what the options are.

He said the DNA of the airline is that it is a low-cost airline and he believes it can spring back if it gets the capacity.

On being asked if the promoters would be submitting a resolution plan to the NCLT, Khona said, "That depends on how it pans out. Section 10 gives that option. There is no indication of that matte. Right now we are evaluating how we can make ourselves sustainable and affordable," he said.

In its filing with the NCLT, Go First said that its total debt to financial creditors stood at Rs 6,521 crore as of April 28. The airline said that while it has not defaulted to pay financial creditors as of April 30, a default is imminent considering the present financial situation of the airline. Go First has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including Rs 1,202 crore to vendors and Rs 2,660 crore to aircraft lessors.

Pratt & Whitney, in a statement to Reuters said, "we are committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further."

This is an updating story