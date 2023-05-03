Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution, says Go First CEO Kaushik Khona

By Shereen Bhan  May 3, 2023 12:40:05 PM IST (Updated)

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, the first after Go First filed for insolvency resolution, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that Pratt & Whitney, the sole engine supplier to the airline's fleet, did not provide any engines for three years.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the company is not filing for bankruptcy, but for a resolution process, adding that it has moved the NCLT to find out ways to protect the airlines' assets.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, the first after Go First filed for insolvency resolution, Khona said that Pratt & Whitney, the sole engine supplier to Go First's fleet, did not provide any engines for three years.
"We are here due to a failure of Pratt & Whitney to provide engines," Khona said.
