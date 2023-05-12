Go First crisis Highlights | 'If they think Go First plea is malicious...': IRP's advice to lessors

'If they think Go First plea is malicious...': Interim resolution professional
Interim resolution professional's (IRP) lawyer told NCLAT that if lessors think that Go First's petition is malicious, they can move the the bankruptcy court NCLT to set aside the order.
It noted that possession of the aircraft was with Go First and it is key for resuming flight ops. "Nothing will survive in Go First if aircraft are taken back by the lessors," IRP said.
Over Rs 1000 crore are owed to the vendors and IBC will help in repayment, the IRP said, adding that lessors plea should be dismissed.
Go First to NCLAT: Default of Rs 11 crore against a financial creditor
The cash-strapped airline told the appellate tribunal that till the NCLT order, there had been non-default against financial creditors and there is now a default of Rs 11 crore against a financial creditor.
LIVE: Go First says impression being created there is something wrong about voluntary insolvency
At the NCLAT hearing, Go First claimed that an impression is being created that there is something wrong and malicious about voluntary insolvency.
The Arbitrator has directed Pratt and Whitney to supply 10 engines per month till Dec 2023, it noted.
The airline also added that it has 7000 employees, millions of passengers and the aviation industry will be left with only three players if it does not remain as a going concern.
Go First crisis LIVE: Third lessor opposes moratorium
GY Aviation appeared for NCLAT hearing today to oppose the moratorium granted to Go First airline by NCLT.
The NCLT on May 10 admitted the airline's voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the carrier. Besides, there is a moratorium on the assets and liabilities, which also means that lessors cannot take back the planes leased to the crisis-hit Go First during the process.
Go First live | DGCA says aircraft cannot be deregistered due to moratorium: Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings
Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings said before NCLAT bench that the interim resolution professional cannot take charge of third party assets under insolvency proceedings. “I am the owner of the asset, I am in possession of the aircraft, they can’t use it, enter it, or fly it,” it said, objecting to the moratorium granted to Go First, which restrains lessors from taking control of aircraft.
"They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes," the company said.
The lessor added that its aircraft are parked in different airports and it has contacted Air India to provide security services for the aircraft.
SFV Aircraft Holdings added that aviation regulator DGCA has conveyed to the lessors that due to the moratorium placed by NCLT, the aircraft cannot be deregistered.
Go First crisis: Aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if lease is terminated, lessor tells NCLAT
Aircraft lessor SMBC pointed out before the Delhi NCLAT bench that aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if the lease is terminated.
The only purpose of the petition by Go First is to hold onto the lessor's assets, SMBC claimed, adding that the airline cannot take possession of its assets. The firm said on May 10, IRP had placed staircases next to the plane to take possession.
Go First crisis LIVE: Lessors weren't allowed to place facts on record, says SMBC
Lessor SMBC told the bankruptcy appellate tribunal that it had already moved a request with the aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration of Go First's aircraft. It add that it also moved for termination of lease prior to grant of moratorium to the airline by NCLT.
However, the bankruptcy court did not allow lessors an opportunity to place these facts on record, it during the NCLAT hearing.
Go First's insolvency petition a 'smokescreen': Aircraft lessor tells NCLAT
Earlier on May 11, SMBC had described Go First's petition as "malicious and a smokescreen", and said that voluntary insolvency proceedings cannot be an escape route by promoters who have run the corporate debtor/ corporate applicant into the ground to escape the consequences of such defaults.
Go First vs lessor LIVE: SMBC claims unpaid due of Rs 700-800 crore
India's bankruptcy appellate court NCLAT has begun hearing SMBC Capital's plea seeking an order to restrain the interim resolution professional (IRP) appointed for Go First from taking over the aircraft.
SMBC Aviation has claimed unpaid dues of Rs 700-800 crore from Go First.