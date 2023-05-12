Go First crisis Highlights | 'If they think Go First plea is malicious...': IRP's advice to lessors

Go First crisis Highlights | 'If they think Go First plea is malicious...': IRP's advice to lessors
By Ashmit Kumar   | Kanishka Sarkar  May 12, 2023 12:58 PM IST (Updated)
Go First news highlights: Go First’s lessor SMBC Capital is being heard by India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal on May 12. The aircraft lessor has told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Indian aviation sector is being seen as a risky jurisdiction in light of the fate of Kingfisher and Jet Airways, as it opposed cash-strapped Go First's insolvency resolution proceedings. SMBC has sought directions to restrain the IRP from taking over the aircraft. Track Go First crisis live updates here

'If they think Go First plea is malicious...': Interim resolution professional 

Interim resolution professional's (IRP) lawyer told NCLAT that if lessors think that Go First's petition is malicious, they can move the the bankruptcy court NCLT to set aside the order. 

It noted that possession of the aircraft was with Go First and it is key for resuming flight ops. "Nothing will survive in Go First if aircraft are taken back by the lessors," IRP said.

Over Rs 1000 crore are owed to the vendors and IBC will help in repayment, the IRP said, adding that lessors plea should be dismissed.

May 12, 2023 12:58 PM

Go First to NCLAT: Default of Rs 11 crore against a financial creditor

The cash-strapped airline told the appellate tribunal that till the NCLT order, there had been non-default against financial creditors and there is now a default of Rs 11 crore against a financial creditor.

May 12, 2023 12:39 PM

LIVE: Go First says impression being created there is something wrong about voluntary insolvency 

At the NCLAT hearing, Go First claimed that an impression is being created that there is something wrong and malicious about voluntary insolvency. 

The Arbitrator has directed Pratt and Whitney to supply 10 engines per month till Dec 2023, it noted.  

The airline also added that it has 7000 employees, millions of passengers and the aviation industry will be left with only three players if it does not remain as a going concern.

May 12, 2023 12:21 PM

Go First crisis LIVE: Third lessor opposes moratorium 

GY Aviation appeared for NCLAT hearing today to oppose the moratorium granted to Go First airline by NCLT. 

The NCLT on May 10 admitted the airline's voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the carrier. Besides, there is a moratorium on the assets and liabilities, which also means that lessors cannot take back the planes leased to the crisis-hit Go First during the process.

May 12, 2023 12:11 PM

Go First live | DGCA says aircraft cannot be deregistered due to moratorium: Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings

Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings said before NCLAT bench that the interim resolution professional cannot take charge of third party assets under insolvency proceedings. “I am the owner of the asset, I am in possession of the aircraft, they can’t use it, enter it, or fly it,” it said, objecting to the moratorium granted to Go First, which restrains lessors from taking control of aircraft. 

"They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes," the company said. 

The lessor added that its aircraft are parked in different airports and it has contacted Air India to provide security services for the aircraft. 

SFV Aircraft Holdings added that aviation regulator DGCA has conveyed to the lessors that due to the moratorium placed by NCLT, the aircraft cannot be deregistered.

May 12, 2023 11:49 AM

Go First crisis: Aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if lease is terminated, lessor tells NCLAT

Aircraft lessor SMBC pointed out before the Delhi NCLAT bench that aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if the lease is terminated. 

The only purpose of the petition by Go First is to hold onto the lessor's assets, SMBC claimed, adding that the airline cannot take possession of its assets. The firm said on May 10, IRP had placed staircases next to the plane to take possession.

May 12, 2023 11:37 AM

Go First crisis LIVE: Lessors weren't allowed to place facts on record, says SMBC

Lessor SMBC told the bankruptcy appellate tribunal that it had already moved a request with the aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration of Go First's aircraft. It add that it also moved for termination of lease prior to grant of moratorium to the airline by NCLT.

However, the bankruptcy court did not allow lessors an opportunity to place these facts on record, it during the NCLAT hearing.

May 12, 2023 11:34 AM

Go First's insolvency petition a 'smokescreen': Aircraft lessor tells NCLAT

Earlier on May 11, SMBC had described Go First's petition as "malicious and a smokescreen", and said that voluntary insolvency proceedings cannot be an escape route by promoters who have run the corporate debtor/ corporate applicant into the ground to escape the consequences of such defaults.

May 12, 2023 11:24 AM

Go First vs lessor LIVE: SMBC claims unpaid due of Rs 700-800 crore

India's bankruptcy appellate court NCLAT has begun hearing SMBC Capital's plea seeking an order to restrain the interim resolution professional (IRP) appointed for Go First from taking over the aircraft.  

SMBC Aviation has claimed unpaid dues of Rs 700-800 crore from Go First.

May 12, 2023 11:18 AM