Go First crisis LIVE: Lessors say airline may tinker with planes, use parts to service other aircraft

By Ashmit Kumar   | Kanishka Sarkar   May 12, 2023 11:52 AM IST (Updated)
Go First news LIVE updates: Go First’s lessor SMBC Capital is being heard by India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal on May 12. The aircraft lessor has told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Indian aviation sector is being seen as a risky jurisdiction in light of the fate of Kingfisher and Jet Airways, as it opposed cash-strapped Go First's insolvency resolution proceedings. SMBC has sought directions to restrain the IRP from taking over the aircraft. Track Go First crisis live updates here

Go First live | DGCA says aircraft cannot be deregistered due to moratorium: Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings

Lessor SFV Aircraft Holdings said before NCLAT bench that the insolvency resolution professional cannot take charge of third party assets under insolvency proceedings. “I am the owner of the asset, I am in possession of the aircraft, they can’t use it, enter it, or fly it,” it said, objecting to the moratorium granted to Go First, which restrains lessors from taking control of aircraft. 

"They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes," the company said. 

The lessor added that its aircraft are parked in different airports and it has contacted Air India to provide security services for the aircraft. 

SFV Aircraft Holdings added that aviation regulator DGCA has conveyed to the lessors that due to the moratorium placed by NCLT, the aircraft cannot be deregistered.

May 12, 2023 11:49 AM

Go First crisis: Aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if lease is terminated, lessor tells NCLAT

Aircraft lessor SMBC pointed out before the Delhi NCLAT bench that aviation rules prohibit aircraft from operating if the lease is terminated. 

The only purpose of the petition by Go First is to hold onto the lessor's assets, SMBC claimed, adding that the airline cannot take possession of its assets. The firm said on May 10, IRP had placed staircases next to the plane to take possession.

May 12, 2023 11:37 AM

Go First crisis LIVE: Lessors weren't allowed to place facts on record, says SMBC

Lessor SMBC told the bankruptcy appellate tribunal that it had already moved a request with the aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration of Go First's aircraft. It add that it also moved for termination of lease prior to grant of moratorium to the airline by NCLT.

However, the bankruptcy court did not allow lessors an opportunity to place these facts on record, it during the NCLAT hearing.

May 12, 2023 11:34 AM

Go First's insolvency petition a 'smokescreen': Aircraft lessor tells NCLAT

Earlier on May 11, SMBC had described Go First's petition as "malicious and a smokescreen", and said that voluntary insolvency proceedings cannot be an escape route by promoters who have run the corporate debtor/ corporate applicant into the ground to escape the consequences of such defaults.

May 12, 2023 11:24 AM

Go First vs lessor LIVE: SMBC claims unpaid due of Rs 700-800 crore

India's bankruptcy appellate court NCLAT has begun hearing SMBC Capital's plea seeking an order to restrain the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) appointed for Go First from taking over the aircraft.  

SMBC Aviation has claimed unpaid dues of Rs 700-800 crore from Go First.

May 12, 2023 11:18 AM
