Go First gets a leg up as bankruptcy court rejects lessors' plea on aircraft use

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday (July 26) rejected the request of six lessors to stop Go First from using their leased planes for flying passengers.

Earlier, the lessors had asked the NCLT to stop Go First from using their aircraft for commercial purposes and to ensure the protection of the planes from unauthorised access by anyone in the airline.

The tribunal found that the affirmations made by the lessors lacked sufficient cause and their claims were not substantiated.

The NCLT has also rejected the request made by lessors to conduct an inspection of their aircraft and engine. The NCLT cited their previous order issued on June 15, where they had already instructed the resolution professional (RP) to oversee the maintenance of the aircraft and engine.

The tribunal has, however, provided some relief to the lessors by granting them protection and ensuring that the RP takes responsibility for maintaining the aircraft and engines during the resolution process.

The NCLT clarified that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and other relevant laws, the evidence presented established that the aircraft leased to Go First are considered the property of the airline. Therefore, the moratorium imposed on Go First's property includes the aircraft leased to the company by the lessors.

It was indisputably established that physical possession of the aircraft and engines remained with the corporate debtor, Go First. Thus, the lessors were not within their rights to claim possession of the aircraft and engines during the moratorium.

Moreover, there were strong indications that the lessors had issued lease termination notices in an attempt to evade the rigors of the moratorium, which the NCLT deemed inappropriate.

It is essential for the aircraft to be flown to keep the airline as a “going concern,” and it was determined that the aircraft must remain with the corporate debtor.

Allowing inspection of the aircraft would only act as an impediment to the effective discharge of the resolution professional's duties. Considering these factors, the NCLT ruled that allowing inspection served no purpose and upheld its decision to permit Go First to continue operating the leased aircraft.